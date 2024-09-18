Zywave names new CEO and CFO

Wauwatosa-based insurance software developer Zywave
announced this week two changes to its C-Suite.
The company has appointed Martin Simoncic
to the role of chief executive officer and named Christian Kasper
executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Zywave’s previous CEO, Jason Liu
, departed from the company earlier this year
to accept a position at London-based information services company Wood Mackenzie. He held the position for six years.
“We are fortunate to have experienced software executives such as Martin and Chris join Zywave as CEO and CFO, respectively, and we look forward to partnering with the company’s broader management team to accelerate the growth of the business organically and continue to propel Zywave’s buy-and-build initiatives in the insurance technology industry,” said a statement from Santa Monica, California-based Clearlake Capital Group, which acquired Zywave in 2020. “We believe that Martin and Chris’ deep software industry and scale operating experience, combined with Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, will further support the company in executing our strategic plan and providing innovative software solutions to our customers.”
Before joining Zywave, Simoncic served as the president of PROS Holdings, a provider of AI-powered software-as-a-service, configure, price, quote, and revenue management solutions. During his time at PROS, he also held the roles of chief customer officer and vice president of product management. Previously, Simoncic was vice president of customer success and professional services at Vertafore, a provider of insurance technology and distribution solutions.
“This is an exciting time to be at Zywave, and I’m honored to join the company and lead the next chapter of its journey while building upon Zywave’s track record of industry leadership,” said Simoncic. “I am committed to furthering the company’s mission to serve our customers while continuing to foster the core values that we believe make Zywave a great place to work.”
Kasper has more than three decades of financial and operational experience. He previously served as CFO for six companies, including three cloud-based software companies. Kasper most recently was CFO of EnterpriseDB Corp., a software platform for managing database analytical and AI workloads. Prior to EnterpriseDB, he served as CFO of Reflexis Systems, a provider of real-time store operations solutions to enterprise customers in the banking, retail, and hospitality sectors.
“I am delighted to join the Zywave team and look forward to contributing to its next chapter of growth,” said Kasper. “Zywave’s position today in the insurtech market, the culture and caliber of its team, and the depth of its customer relationships give me confidence that the company will continue to execute towards its long-term growth strategy.”