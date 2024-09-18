Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
People in the News

Zywave names new CEO and CFO

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Zywave's Wauwatosa headquarters. Submitted photo.
Learn more about:
Clearlake Capital GroupZywaveChristian KasperJason LiuMartin Simoncic
Last updated

Wauwatosa-based insurance software developer Zywave announced this week two changes to its C-Suite. The company has appointed Martin Simoncic to the role of chief executive officer and named Christian Kasper executive vice president and chief financial officer. Zywave’s previous CEO, Jason Liu, departed from the company earlier this year to accept a position at London-based

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.