Zurn acquires Wade Drains product line

Milwaukee-based Zurn Water Solutions Corp.
announced that it has expanded its flow system portfolio with the acquisition of the Wade Drains
product line from Birmingham, Alabama-based McWane Inc.
Founded in 1865, Wade Drains manufactures a wide range of specified commercial plumbing products.
The acquisition leverages Zurn’s existing expertise in flow systems to expand its market coverage and offer an additional brand of drainage and environmental products, the company said in a news release.
“We have long respected McWane and we are excited to add the Wade brand to our product offering,” said Craig Wehr, president of Zurn Water Solutions. “Wade is a well-known brand and has a long-standing history of engineering specifications that will benefit the growth of our flow systems business.”
Zurn Water Solutions was previously known as Rexnord Corp. Earlier this year, Rexnord reached a deal
to spin off its process and motion control business and merge it into Beloit-based Regal Beloit. The deal, completed this fall
, left the water management portion of Rexnord, including the Zurn brand, as the remaining company.