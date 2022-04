Zilber sells four Kenosha County industrial buildings for $22.8 million

Affiliates of Milwaukee-based real estate firm Zilber Ltd. has sold four Kenosha County buildings to a Newport Beach, California-based entity for $22.8 million, according to state records. The industrial buildings sold in the deal include:…

Affiliates of Milwaukee-based real estate firm 24980 Joe Meier Parkway , Salem Lakes, a 161,731-square-foot industrial building built in 2020 in the Salem Business Park.

, Salem Lakes, a 161,731-square-foot industrial building built in 2020 in the Salem Business Park. 25005 Joe Meier Parkway , Salem Lakes, a 50,498-square-foot industrial building built in 2020 in the Salem Business Park.

, Salem Lakes, a 50,498-square-foot industrial building built in 2020 in the Salem Business Park. 8911 58 th Place , Kenosha, a 23,359-square-foot industrial building built in 2020 in the Business Park of Kenosha.

, Kenosha, a 23,359-square-foot industrial building built in 2020 in the Business Park of Kenosha. 9031 58th Place, Kenosha, an industrial building located in the Business Park of Kenosha. Zilber bought the building in 2012. Affiliates of Milwaukee-based real estate firm Zilber Ltd. has sold four Kenosha County buildings to a Newport Beach, California-based entity for $22.8 million, according to state records. The industrial buildings sold in the deal include: