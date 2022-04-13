Zilber sells four Kenosha County industrial buildings for $22.8 million

Affiliates of Milwaukee-based real estate firm Zilber Ltd.
has sold four Kenosha County buildings to a Newport Beach, California-based entity for $22.8 million, according to state records.
The industrial buildings sold in the deal include:
- 24980 Joe Meier Parkway, Salem Lakes, a 161,731-square-foot industrial building built in 2020 in the Salem Business Park.
- 25005 Joe Meier Parkway, Salem Lakes, a 50,498-square-foot industrial building built in 2020 in the Salem Business Park.
- 8911 58th Place, Kenosha, a 23,359-square-foot industrial building built in 2020 in the Business Park of Kenosha.
- 9031 58th Place, Kenosha, an industrial building located in the Business Park of Kenosha. Zilber bought the building in 2012.