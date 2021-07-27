Zilber sells Briggs & Stratton distribution center for $47.8 million

An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Zilber Ltd.
has sold a 700,000-square-foot distribution center in Germantown, occupied by Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton, for $47.75 million, according to state records.
Located on a 39-acre site in the Germantown Gateway Corporate Park, at W210 N12800 Gateway Crossing, the building is known as Zilber Industrial I
. It is fully leased to Briggs & Stratton.
The building was sold to an affiliate of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based Exeter Property Group
, according to state records. A representative of the firm did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
In 2018, Briggs & Stratton announced
plans to consolidate operations at several smaller warehouses at the Germantown facility and a facility in Alabama. The Germantown facility was operational in 2019.
“Briggs & Stratton has been a great organization to work with and their facility in Germantown was integral in establishing the I-41 corridor as a strategic industrial corridor. The sale of the facility will allow for Zilber Property Group to continue our investment in future Germantown Gateway Corporate Park projects and the Germantown community,” said John Kersey, executive vice president, Zilber, Ltd.