Zilber Family Foundation names new executive director

The Zilber Family Foundation has named Lianna Bishop as its next executive director, the organization announced on Wednesday. Gina Stilp. Photo submitted by the Zilber Family Foundation. Bishop, who has served as operations director at the ZFF since 2023, will succeed Gina Stilp. Stilp will exit the organization Feb. 14 to

Bishop, who has served as operations director at the ZFF since 2023, will succeed Gina Stilp. Stilp will exit the organization Feb. 14 to lead another foundation outside of Milwaukee but will be a consultant for the ZFF over the next several months to help ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“Serving as executive director of this incredible foundation for the past six years has been nothing short of an honor,” Stilp said. “As I pass the baton to Lianna, I feel deep gratitude for the opportunity I’ve had to work with such a talented board, staff and network of community partners. I look forward to fully supporting Lianna as she leads the Foundation into its next chapter.”

The ZFF’s board of directors unanimously supported Bishop’s promotion to executive director. Bishop first joined ZFF as a grants manager and special assistant in 2021 after serving as executive director of the Dohmen Company Foundation. Bishop was also the director of community investment at the DCF before leading the organization. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marquette University.

“I am really looking forward to building on the work and the foundation and legacy that has come before me, and to really strengthen and deepen those relationships,” Bishop said. “I’m also excited to share and implement our refreshed strategic plan, which, prior to this transition, the team and board have been really engaged in building.”

established a partnership with the Bridge Project, which is Milwaukee's first unconditional cash transfer program providing direct cash assistance to low-income mothers. As operations director at the ZFF, Bishop helped to modernize the ZFF's processes and systems when the organization gave more than $13 million in grants last year. Under Bishop's leadership, the ZFF

“Lianna’s contributions as a senior leader with the foundation, her deep understanding of its mission, operations and partnerships, combined with her extensive philanthropic and nonprofit experience, have enabled the foundation to reach new milestones,” said Marcy Jackson, ZFF board president, in a news release. “She is uniquely qualified to step into this role. We are confident in Lianna’s ability to build on the foundation’s legacy and amplify our mission of enhancing the well-being of the communities we serve.”

Stilp, who first joined the ZFF in 2010, said she’s excited for Bishop to enter her new role as executive director.

“My advice to her is, I think, to listen first,” Stilp said. “I know she’s an exceptional relationship builder, and so to really lean into her skill of listening to our partners, listening to our philanthropic partners, and finding ways for the foundation to be the leader when we need to be the leader and the gap filler when we need to be the gap filler.”

During Stilp’s time as executive director, the foundation has worked to support the Community Development Alliance as a trusted partner. Stilp said that initiative stood out to her because “it’s a demonstration of the power of relationships and trust.”

“We are grateful for Gina’s bold contributions and commitment to the foundation’s mission, transforming the way we engage with and support our communities,” Jackson said. “Her leadership has not only expanded the foundation’s reach but also set a new standard for impact and collaboration. We look forward to seeing her continued contributions to the philanthropic sector.”

