YWCA Southeast Wisconsin begins search for next president and CEO

YWCA Southeast Wisconsin is opening its search for the organization’s next president and chief executive officer.

Chief development officer Ginny Finn was appointed as the organization’s interim leader following the retirement of Paula Penebaker in December 2019.

At the time, the organization intended that Finn would serve in the role for three months, with a focus on helping the organization transition to an expanded program model. But when COVID-19 arrived, the board and Finn agreed that she would lead the organization as president and CEO through the disruption.

The organization, which is a member of a national network of more than 200 affiliates, this week announced it will formally begin its search for a new permanent leader.

The search will be conducted by YWCA SEW’s special board task force and managed by chief human resources officer Sheila Mayhorn. Following the installation of the new leader, Finn will return to her chief development officer role.

“As an organization we are a vital part of a network of essential service providers. Since January of 2020, a truly extraordinary partnership of board, executive leadership and committed staff has been our recipe for meeting the needs of our community and we now are well-poised to move our bold mission forward even more significantly,” said YWCA SEW board chair Lindsey Davis.

YWCA SEW serves more than 10,000 individuals annually, offering an array of empowerment and racial justice/gender equity programming and services for women and their families. Its programs include its “Unlearning Racism: Tools for Action” class, anti-racism workplace consulting, adult education, financial literacy and employment readiness.