YMCA to build fitness center at Waukesha County Technical College

The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County
announced Wednesday that it will build a new fitness center at the Waukesha County Technical College
campus in Pewaukee, which will replace the downtown Waukesha YMCA at 320 E. Broadway.
The new facility will not only serve WCTC students, faculty and staff, but also residents of Waukesha County and surrounding areas, according to a Wednesday YMCA news release. WCTC and YMCA will work as partners to develop this new facility in the coming years.
The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County plans to launch a fundraising campaign seeking $30 million to complete the project. The fundraising and planning aspect of the project may require two to three years before construction can begin, according to the news release.
The downtown Waukesha YMCA will close when the new facility at WCTC opens. According to the YMCA news release, the current Waukesha facility “is well beyond its lifespan with aged infrastructure accessibility barriers and operational inefficiencies.” The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County has also been experienced a “growing demand for services” that prompted it “to look elsewhere for expansion.” The Waukesha facility was built in 1954.
The new facility at WCTC will offer health and fitness programs, as well as “drop-in child watch services during scheduled hours,” according to the news release.
“This new YMCA facility will provide a central location for our community to gather, stay active and engage in a wide variety of programs and services,” YMCA CEO Chris Becker
said in the news release. “We look forward to serving the WCTC community, the surrounding Waukesha area and continuing our commitment to Greater Waukesha County.”
This project at WCTC “aims to cement the stakeholders of two strong organizations for generations to come,” according to the news release.
“I see this new partnership as a wonderful opportunity to serve our campus community as well as the greater Waukesha region,” WCTC president Richard Barnhouse
said in the news release. “Bringing the YMCA to WCTC will bring even more visitors to our campus that will showcase why the college is a hub of Waukesha County.”
Rendering of the future YMCA facility at Waukesha County Technical College in Pewaukee.[/caption]
The downtown Waukesha YMCA: