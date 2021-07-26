Yabuki family’s $20 million gift to Children’s mental health services motivated by personal loss

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Jeff Yabuki
Children's Wisconsin announced Monday that it had received its largest-ever single gift: a $20 million donation from the Yabuki Family Foundation to fund mental and behavioral health services across its facilities. Jeff Yabuki, who led…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

