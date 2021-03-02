Xylem will move its Sanitaire operations to Milwaukee’s Global Water Center

Xylem
, a Rye Brook, New York-based water technology company, will move its Sanitaire
operations from Brown Deer to the Global Water Center in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood.
Sometime this spring, Xylem will begin occupying 8,600 square feet on the second floor, according to a news release. This will bring the building's total occupancy above 85%.
The Sanitaire team includes about 50 people in engineering, product management, operations, research and development, and sales roles. They are responsible for the global delivery of biological-based wastewater treatment projects and supporting Xylem’s full treatment portfolio.
Sanitaire's Brown Deer operations are located at 9333 N. 49th St.
The Global Water Center is a 98,000-square-foot, seven-story former warehouse at 247 Freshwater Way that was redeveloped in 2013. It serves as the world headquarters of The Water Council
and is home to more than 40 water-centric businesses, startups and academic and research organizations.
Dean Amhaus, president and chief executive of The Water Council, said Sanitaire's move to the Global Water Center will give them "firsthand access to entrepreneurs, researchers and students developing new technologies for the freshwater industry."
"Being physically close to the Xylem team creates unparalleled opportunities for The Water Council to build closer ties and expand our engagement with one of the world’s strongest and diverse water technology companies," he said.
Michael Maierle, director of global project execution of Xylem's treatment division, said the move will better enable partnerships with The Water Council and its members. It will also help Xylem recruit top talent.
"With the emphasis on innovation and R&D, coupled with the location and unique space, we feel attracting top talent will be an added beneficial outcome," he said in a statement.