Xylem will move its Sanitaire operations to Milwaukee’s Global Water Center

Will move 50 employees from Brown Deer this spring

By
Alex Zank
-
The Water Council launched its second Tech Challenge
The Global Water Center building in Walker’s Point.
Xylem, a Rye Brook, New York-based water technology company, will move its Sanitaire operations from Brown Deer to the Global Water Center in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood. Sometime this spring, Xylem will begin occupying 8,600…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display