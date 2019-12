Fiserv Forum next year will host WWE Live: Road to Wrestlemania as its third World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. event in five months.

The show is set for March. 28, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. It will feature WWE stars including ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, King Corbin, The New Day and Bayley.

Tickets for the event start at $20 and are now on sale through Fiserv Forum’s website.

WWE brought two shows to Fiserv Forum this year: Monday Night Raw on Nov. 26 and Friday Night Smackdown on Dec. 13.