WWBIC names new president

Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.
announced that Kathryn Dunn
has been named its new president and chief visionary officer.
Dunn assumed the position on May 1. She succeeds former WWBIC president and chief visionary officer Wendy Baumann
, who stepped down in February after leading WWBIC for 31 years.
WWBIC is a nonprofit organization that assists entrepreneurs, primarily women, people of color, lower-wealth individuals, and veterans and military connected families. WWBIC provides small business lending (ranging from $1,000 to $350,000); technical assistance/coaching; and entrepreneurship and financial wellness training.
"I am excited to lead such a talented team working to help people fulfill their dreams of business ownership," Kathryn says. "WWBIC's impact can be seen across the state of Wisconsin and I'm looking forward to championing this important work."
Dunn has served WWBIC as vice president, programs and operations since 2024 and also served as WWBIC vice president from 1993-97.
Prior to returning to WWBIC in 2024, Kathryn worked for 13 years at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Prior to that she worked as a community investment officer for the Helen Bader Foundation.
The WWBIC board selected Dunn from a field of 70 candidates after conducting a nationwide search through search firm QTI Executive and Professional Search, Inc.
“Kathryn’s extensive experience in various nonprofit organizations, her deep knowledge of WWBIC’s work and her passion for economic development makes her the ideal leader to guide WWBIC into its next chapter," said Kate Hill
, WWBIC board chair. "WWBIC will continue to expand our economic impact by assisting current and future generations of small business owners. I am confident that Kathryn will build upon WWBIC’s remarkable legacy and continue to advance our mission of ‘Putting Dreams to Work'.”