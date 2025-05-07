Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

WWBIC names new president

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Kathryn Dunn
Kathryn Dunn
Learn more about:
Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.Kate HillKathryn DunnWendy Baumann

Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. announced that Kathryn Dunn has been named its new president and chief visionary officer. Dunn assumed the position on May 1. She succeeds former WWBIC president and chief visionary officer Wendy Baumann, who stepped down in February after leading WWBIC for 31 years. WWBIC is a nonprofit organization that

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO IS MAY 13 -  Register Now - Don't Miss Out!

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.