Women in Business Symposium will focus on stories of change

The BizTimes Media Women in Business Symposium will feature a panel discussion of southeastern Wisconsin female business leaders sharing stories of dealing with major changes in their careers and lives, including change related to leadership, company culture, mental health, entrepreneurship and more.

The panelists will include:

Peggy Williams Smith , president and CEO, Visit Milwaukee

Kendra Whitlock Ingram , president and CEO, Marcus Performing Arts Center

Leana Nakielski , strategic partnerships director, American Family Insurance

, strategic partnerships director, American Family Insurance Syneathia LaGrant, vice president, global learning and development, ManpowerGroup

The panel discussion will be moderated by Laura Gutiérrez, executive director of the United Community Center.

The Women in Business Symposium will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee. Click here to register.

The event will also include the presentation of the BizTimes Media Woman Executive of the Year award to Kathy Koshgarian, president and chief operating officer of The Dohmen Company Foundation.

The Women in Business Symposium will also include several breakout sessions on: Building your future: Stories from women turning their dreams into businesses; Developing leaders around you; How are YOU doing? Hitting the post-pandemic reset; Is mentorship enough? Exploring the differences between mentorship and sponsorship; Toss Up: Giving attention to your intention.

The Women in Business Symposium is sponsored by title sponsor U.S. Bank, presenting sponsor MATC and signature sponsors CJ & Associates Inc., Davis|Kuelthau and Summit Credit Union. Event partners include Milwaukee Women inc, Professional Dimensions and TEMPO Milwaukee.