Dohmen Company Foundation president Kathy Koshgarian to be honored as BizTimes Milwaukee’s Woman Executive of the Year

Kathy Koshgarian, the president and chief operating officer of the Milwaukee-based Dohmen Company Foundation, will be honored as BizTimes Milwaukee’s 11th Woman Executive of the Year award winner.

Koshgarian joined Dohmen in 2012. During her tenure with the company, she oversaw the launch of Dohmen Life Science Services.

Koshgarian helped facilitate The Dohmen Co.’s 2019 conversion from a six-generation family-owned business into a benefit corporation owned by a private foundation. Under that structure, the company’s profits are donated to the foundation for charitable purposes. Dohmen was only the second organization in the nation to adopt that structure.

After Dohman exited the pharma industry in 2019, Koshgarian changed the company’s focus. With the transition of the company to a philanthropic enterprise, Koshgarian led the creation and implementation of its Food for Health Milwaukee program. The program, a partnership with insurance cooperative Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative, supplied thousands of meals to individuals at or below the federal poverty line.

“She changed Dohmen’s historically treatment focused market strategy to a new, preventive health offering using food as a superior way to reverse chronic disease and preserve human health,” said Cynthia LaConte, who retired in 2020 from running Dohmen’s daily operations. Koshgarian took on the role of president of Dohmen, following LaConte’s retirement.

Koshgarian was also responsible for developing plans to move the foundation’s headquarters from the Third Ward to the former Fein Brothers building on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“(Koshgarian) has successfully facilitated extraordinary change over the last few years,” said LaConte. “She has navigated critical transitions using the power of purpose to realize impactful change. Kathy is a rare combination of an executive that accomplishes big things in quiet ways. She has made amazing progress changing our company, our community and the world for the better.”

