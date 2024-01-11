WMC names finalists for Manufacturer of the Year awards

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce today named 36 Wisconsin manufacturers that have been selected as finalists for the 35th annual Manufacturer of the Year awards.
The finalists are (southeastern Wisconsin companies in bold):
Small Category (1-99 employees)
- Enerquip Thermal Solutions – Medford
- Former Associates LLC – Kenosha
- Keenline Conveyor Systems, LLC – Omro
- Lemke Industrial Machine LLC – Marathon
- Pindel Global Precision, Inc. – New Berlin
- Precision Plus, Inc. – Elkhorn
- Smokey Woods – Crivitz
Medium Category (100-249 employees)
- ANGI Energy Systems LLC – Janesville
- Beyond Vision – West Allis
- Eck Industries, Inc. – Manitowoc
- Empire Screen Printing Inc – Onalaska
- IKI Manufacturing Inc – Edgerton
- Minnesota Wire & Cable Co – Eau Claire
- Muza Sheet Metal Company LLC – Oshkosh
- Plas-Tech Engineering – Lake Geneva
- Red Line Plastics, LLC – Manitowoc
- Royal Basket Trucks, Inc. – Darien
- Winsert, LLC – Marinette
- Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc. – Waukesha
Large Category (250-499 employees)
- Custom Fabricating & Repair, Inc. “CFR” – Marshfield
- Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC – La Crosse
- Metal-Era, LLC – Waukesha
- Midwest Products and Engineering Inc. – Milwaukee
- OEM Fabricators, Inc. – Woodville
- Radius Packaging – New Berlin
- Volm Companies Inc. – Antigo
- Weinbrenner Shoe Company Inc – Merrill
- Weldall MFG., Inc. – Waukesha
Mega Category (500+ employees)
- Brakebush Brothers, Inc. – Westfield
- Husco International, Inc. – Waukesha
- Kapco, Inc. – Grafton
- Kruger Family Industries, LLC – Portage
- Menasha Corporation – Neenah
- Plexus Corp. – Neenah
- Stella and Chewy’s – Oak Creek
- Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry – Manitowoc
The winners will be announced at the Manufacturer of the Year awards program on Feb. 22 at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.