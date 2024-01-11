WMC names finalists for Manufacturer of the Year awards

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce today named 36 Wisconsin manufacturers that have been selected as finalists for the 35th annual Manufacturer of the Year awards.

The finalists are (southeastern Wisconsin companies in bold):

Small Category (1-99 employees)

Enerquip Thermal Solutions – Medford

Former Associates LLC – Kenosha

Keenline Conveyor Systems, LLC – Omro

Lemke Industrial Machine LLC – Marathon

Pindel Global Precision, Inc. – New Berlin

Precision Plus, Inc. – Elkhorn

Smokey Woods – Crivitz

Medium Category (100-249 employees)

ANGI Energy Systems LLC – Janesville

Beyond Vision – West Allis

Eck Industries, Inc. – Manitowoc

Empire Screen Printing Inc – Onalaska

IKI Manufacturing Inc – Edgerton

Minnesota Wire & Cable Co – Eau Claire

Muza Sheet Metal Company LLC – Oshkosh

Plas-Tech Engineering – Lake Geneva

Red Line Plastics, LLC – Manitowoc

Royal Basket Trucks, Inc. – Darien

Winsert, LLC – Marinette

Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc. – Waukesha

Large Category (250-499 employees)

Custom Fabricating & Repair, Inc. “CFR” – Marshfield

Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC – La Crosse

Metal-Era, LLC – Waukesha

Midwest Products and Engineering Inc. – Milwaukee

OEM Fabricators, Inc. – Woodville

Radius Packaging – New Berlin

Volm Companies Inc. – Antigo

Weinbrenner Shoe Company Inc – Merrill

Weldall MFG., Inc. – Waukesha

Mega Category (500+ employees)

Brakebush Brothers, Inc. – Westfield

Husco International, Inc. – Waukesha

Kapco, Inc. – Grafton

Kruger Family Industries, LLC – Portage

Menasha Corporation – Neenah

Plexus Corp. – Neenah

Stella and Chewy’s – Oak Creek

Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry – Manitowoc

The winners will be announced at the Manufacturer of the Year awards program on Feb. 22 at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.