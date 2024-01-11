WMC names finalists for Manufacturer of the Year awards

Andrew Weiland
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce today named 36 Wisconsin manufacturers that have been selected as finalists for the 35th annual Manufacturer of the Year awards.

The finalists are (southeastern Wisconsin companies in bold):

Small Category (1-99 employees)

  • Enerquip Thermal Solutions – Medford
  • Former Associates LLC – Kenosha
  • Keenline Conveyor Systems, LLC – Omro
  • Lemke Industrial Machine LLC – Marathon
  • Pindel Global Precision, Inc. – New Berlin
  • Precision Plus, Inc. – Elkhorn
  • Smokey Woods – Crivitz

Medium Category (100-249 employees)

  • ANGI Energy Systems LLC – Janesville
  • Beyond Vision – West Allis
  • Eck Industries, Inc. – Manitowoc
  • Empire Screen Printing Inc – Onalaska
  • IKI Manufacturing Inc – Edgerton
  • Minnesota Wire & Cable Co – Eau Claire
  • Muza Sheet Metal Company LLC – Oshkosh
  • Plas-Tech Engineering – Lake Geneva
  • Red Line Plastics, LLC – Manitowoc
  • Royal Basket Trucks, Inc. – Darien 
  • Winsert, LLC – Marinette
  • Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc. – Waukesha 

Large Category (250-499 employees)

  • Custom Fabricating & Repair, Inc. “CFR” – Marshfield
  • Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC – La Crosse
  • Metal-Era, LLC – Waukesha 
  • Midwest Products and Engineering Inc. – Milwaukee 
  • OEM Fabricators, Inc. – Woodville
  • Radius Packaging – New Berlin 
  • Volm Companies Inc. – Antigo
  • Weinbrenner Shoe Company Inc – Merrill
  • Weldall MFG., Inc. – Waukesha

Mega Category (500+ employees)

  • Brakebush Brothers, Inc. – Westfield
  • Husco International, Inc. – Waukesha 
  • Kapco, Inc. – Grafton 
  • Kruger Family Industries, LLC – Portage
  • Menasha Corporation – Neenah
  • Plexus Corp. – Neenah
  • Stella and Chewy’s – Oak Creek
  • Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry – Manitowoc

The winners will be announced at the Manufacturer of the Year awards program on Feb. 22 at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

