Wisconsin’s unemployment rate drops below 4%, but that’s not the full story

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Economic indicators
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in January was 3.8%, a slight drop from the previous month but also a dramatic change from the last time the Department of Workforce Development released data. When the department released December…

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

