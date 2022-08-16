Wisconsin’s nation-leading cranberry harvest expected to rise by 33% this year

Wisconsin cranberry growers expect to harvest 5.2 million barrels of cranberries this year, which would be a 33% increase compared to the 3.9 million barrels of cranberries harvested last year in the state, according to the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.

Wisconsin will remain, by far, the nation’s leading cranberry-producing state. The state is expected to produce 63% of the nation’s supply of cranberries and 50% of the world’s supply.

This will be the 28th year that Wisconsin has led the nation in cranberry production. Massachusetts is second, expecting a harvest of about 1.9 million barrels this year.

“We are pleased to hear from our growers that their crops look strong and healthy and are on track for a normal growing season,” said Tom Lochner, executive director of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association (WSCGA). “The state cranberry industry, and nationwide as a whole, is well positioned to bring in a solid crop and have the demand worldwide to fully utilize it.”

Cranberries are grown in 20 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties in the central and northern regions of the state. About 3% of this year’s crop in the state will be sold as fresh fruit, and the remaining cranberries will be frozen and stored for longer-term sales as frozen berries, dried cranberries, juices, sauces and more.

Wisconsin’s cranberry harvest typically begins in late September and runs until mid-October.