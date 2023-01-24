Wisconsin wage growth slowed to end the year, but hourly gains remained above 5%

By
-
Money

After peaking in May, Wisconsin saw a slowdown in wage growth that continued in the fourth quarter, but the increase in average hourly wages remained above 5% in December, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The average hourly wage in the state across the private sector was $30.74 in December, up

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

