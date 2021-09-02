Wisconsin Vision relocating, expanding three Milwaukee-area stores

New Berlin-based Wisconsin Vision is relocating and expanding three of its Milwaukee-area locations and plans to begin offering remote eye health exams at four sites this fall.

The independent vision care provider said it will move its current Milwaukee Burleigh site from 76th and Burleigh to 124th and Burleigh, at 12325 W. Burleigh St., on Sept. 10. It will then move its West Allis location from 1401 S. 108th St. to a new site on the northeast corner of Highway 100 and Lincoln Avenue, at 2262 S. 108th St., later this fall.

Earlier this year, it moved its Waukesha location to 116 E. Sunset Drive, from across the street.

All three relocations allow Wisconsin Vision to expand its site footprints to 2,000 square feet. Two of the moves are from leased locations to Wisconsin Vision-owned properties.

“The relocations provided a great opportunity to add more technology to our stores that might be of interest to our customers and patients and enhance their understanding of vision care and wear options,” said Darren Horndasch, Wisconsin Vision president and chief executive officer. “As our industry becomes more commoditized on the internet and with large retailers, we have to find creative ways to drive consumers to our locations and personalize and enhance their experience.”

Early last year, Wisconsin Vision gutted and remodeled its Milwaukee Layton Avenue location at 1920 W. Layton Ave.

Wisconsin Vision also plans to pilot a new tele-optometry eye exams at four locations, with the exams being performed remotely by licensed optometrists. The remote offering will be available beginning in October at Wisconsin Vision’s Franklin, Janesville and Madison East locations. They will also be available at the new West Allis location when it opens.

“Patient convenience is the number one driver,” Horndasch said. “No more waiting for an appointment on particular day to schedule your eye exam. With tele-optometry remote exams, appointments are available on demand during all open hours at the same fee as an on-site exam and covered by insurance.”

The vision care provider said tele-optometry will also allow it to meet patient demand amid an industry-wide labor shortage.