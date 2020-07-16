Wisconsin unemployment rate drops to 8.5%

The Wisconsin economy’s labor market improved during June as its seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.5% and the state added 99,300 private sector jobs during the month according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released today by the state Department of Workforce Development.

The state’s unemployment rate improved significantly from May when it was 12.1%, according to revised data, and is well below the national rate of 11.1%

In June of 2019, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4%, and the nation’s was 3.7%.

Wisconsin’s economy added 104,600 non-farm jobs in June including 99,300 private sector jobs and 5,300 government jobs.

The state’s economy added 68,100 private sector jobs in May.

The state’s leisure and hospitality sector added 47,700 jobs in June, the retail trade sector added 16,400 and the educational and health services sector added 12,900.

Despite those gains, the state’s economy has lost 245,600 private sector jobs in the last year, according to the report.

The state’s labor force participation rate is 65.7%, down from 67% a year ago.