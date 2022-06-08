Wisconsin tourism impact rose 21% in 2021

Wisconsin’s tourism industry in 2021 generated $20.9 billion in total economic impact, up 21% over 2020, according to data released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

All 72 counties across the state saw double-digit growth in total tourism EI compared to 2020, which was a devastating year for hospitality and tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Milwaukee County, tourism’s economic impact jumped 19.5% over 2020, generating $3.4 billion; direct visitor spending was up 33%, at $1.8 billion.

Statewide, direct visitor spending rose 31%, totaling $12.9 billion. Tourism supported more than 169,700 full and part-time jobs across multiple sectors of the industry, up 7% over 2020. Wisconsin also hosted more than 102.3 million visitor trips, a 12% increase from 2020. Visitors generated $1.4 billion in state and local taxes through tourism spending, according to a news release.

“Wisconsin’s tourism recovery is something to be proud of,” said secretary-designee, Anne Sayers. “These successes are the result of intentional and strategic action by everyone who makes up our industry.”

Pandemic recovery aside, 2021 was a big year specifically for sports tourism in Wisconsin. The return of in-person, large-scale entertainment events nationwide brought some of the most notable spectacles in sports to southeastern Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff run to win the NBA Finals last summer brought tens of thousands of fans to watch games from the seats of Fiserv Forum or outside on giant TV screens at the Deer District, generating $57.6 million impact in direct and indirect spending to the Milwaukee-area, according to VISIT Milwaukee.

The Ryder Cup, which took place in September at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County, drew 45,000 spectators a day to the course as well as 4,000 volunteers from 47 states and 13 countries, and 1,300 temporary employees. As a result, monthly tourism spending across the state in September surpassed that of September 2019, which was the state’s best year on record. With 1% positive growth, Wisconsin was the only state among its Midwest competitors to exceed spending for any month compared to 2019 since the start of the pandemic.

While the latest data shows significant recovery from the pandemic’s devastation, Wisconsin’s tourism industry still lags behind 2019’s record-setting $22.2 billion in total economic impact, with 113 million visitor trips.