Wisconsin Pharmacal acquires nasal irrigation device

Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC has acquired the ResQRinse Nasal Irrigation device with plans to launch the product under its AllerRinse brand.

Wisconsin Pharmacal president Andrew Wundrock said the nasal irrigation technology fits in with the company’s acquisition strategy, which focuses on adding brands that can benefit from its in-house manufacturing expertise and relationships with major retail outlets, such as Amazon, CVS, Target, Walgreens and Walmart.

Wisconsin Pharmacal and its subsidiary Lake Consumer Products manufacture and market a variety of over-the-counter health, first aid, outdoor and safety products. Much of its products, including insect repellents, spray, pen delivery systems and first aid kits, are manufactured in a 75,000 square-foot facility in Jackson.

Wisconsin Pharmacal said it will launch ResQRinse under its AllerRinse brand of nasal rinse products later this year. The device features a patented “flow control” design that allows a user to control both the flow and volume of the saline rinse solution.

“The innovation and differentiation found in the ResQRinse device originally attracted us to the brand, and the fact that it is an ideal fit with our existing AllerRinse product portfolio,” Wundrock said.

ResQRinse was invented by Dr. Stephen Chandler, an ENT, and brought to market by SinOptim LLC, based in Longmont, Colorado.