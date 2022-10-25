Wisconsin manufacturers lean on 3D printing as supply chain woes continue

By
Ashley Smart
-
Formlabs’ “Fuse 1+ 30W” printer is the company’s compact SLS 3D printer. Formlabs aims to increase the number of manufacturers using 3D printing to improve supply chain resilience.
Somerville, Massachusetts-based Formlabs, a 3D printing technology developer and manufacturer, opened a new regional headquarters in Milwaukee’s Third Ward last month.  The Milwaukee office, located at 220 E. Buffalo St., will add more than 100…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

