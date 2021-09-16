Wisconsin lost 8,200 private sector jobs in August, unemployment rate unchanged

Wisconsin lost 8,200 private sector jobs in August, even as the state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.9%, according to the latest monthly jobs data released Thursday by the Department of Workforce Development.

Most of the private sector job loss came from the health care and social assistance sector, which shed 6,500 jobs from July to August. Nondurable goods manufacturing also lost 2,700 jobs and employment in the real estate, rental and lease sector dropped 1,100.

At the same time, the accommodation and food service sector added 2,000 jobs and arts, entertainment and recreation employment increased by 900 jobs.

Nationally, the U.S. added 243,000 private sector jobs in August. Health care and social assistance lost 4,600 jobs nationally during the month, nondurable goods added 6,000 jobs and real estate, rental and leasing added 12,400.

The accommodation and food service sector lost 34,900 jobs nationally while arts, entertainment and recreation added 35,500.

The jobs data comes from a survey of employers conducted monthly by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS also conducts a separate survey of households to gather information on the unemployment rate and labor force participation.

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.9 for the fifth straight month.

The state’s labor force participation rate increased by a tenth to 66.5%. It has now climbed a full percentage point since the start of the year, adding more than 53,000 people to the state’s workforce.

Over the same period, the U.S. labor force participation rate has increased from 61.4% to 61.7%.

The national unemployment rate dropped two-tenths in August to 5.2%. It has fallen nearly a full percentage point since April when it was 6.1%.