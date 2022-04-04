Wisconsin LGBT Chamber launches new entrepreneur bootcamp with support from Harley-Davidson

The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce is seeking applicants for its newly announced LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur Bootcamp. The eight-week program will help LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs launch and accelerate their varying businesses.

“Empowering Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs to launch their own business is a crucial step forward in building a welcoming and inclusive business community,” said Jason Rae, president and CEO of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. “Through this new program, we’ll be able to support and empower entrepreneurs to actively participate in business creation, as well as increase the number of certified LGBT Business Enterprises in Wisconsin.”

The LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur Bootcamp is supported by Harley-Davidson’s supplier diversity program. As part of the program, Harley-Davidson helps develop and strengthen diverse businesses, enabling them to become stronger suppliers.

“We are so thankful for Harley-Davidson’s forward-thinking leadership and commitment to LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs in Wisconsin,” Rae said. “With their support of this important program, we’ll have a tremendous impact on launching new diverse-owned businesses that will grow and thrive here in Wisconsin.”

Topics that will be covered during the eight-week program include marketing and branding, raising startup money and launching, market and customer research, and more. The inaugural class of the Entrepreneur Bootcamp will meet every Wednesday beginning on April 27. Those interested in applying for the program may do so online until April 11.