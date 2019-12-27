Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest open for entries

The Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is accepting entries until the end of January for the 2020 competition.

Now in its 17th year, the annual contest is designed to encourage and support entrepreneurs in the startup stage of tech-based businesses throughout the state. The contest, which is produced by the Wisconsin Technology Council, connects entrepreneurs with a statewide network of community resources, mentoring, talent management and possible sources of capital. In 2019, finalists shared in more than $200,000 in cash and service prizes.

Contestants must submit a 250-word idea abstract for their proposed business, which is due by 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

Wisconsin residents 18 years and older are eligible, as are teams from Wisconsin-based businesses and organizations. Businesses or teams from outside Wisconsin are eligible to compete so long as they demonstrate an intent to base or expand their business in Wisconsin.

Entrepreneurs can enter multiple ideas, although each idea must be distinct and separate. Companies or individuals that have not received angel or venture capital in the current form are eligible to enter.

Those who advance to subsequent contest rounds will expand their plan in stages. More than 100 judges, representing finance, sales, marketing, research and technology sectors from across the state, will score entries and provide feedback on submissions.

Thirteen finalists were selected from among 200 entries in the 2019 contest. The 2019 grand prize winner was Madison-based GrowthChart Records Inc., which developed technology to allow child care centers to record voice documentation.