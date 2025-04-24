Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. board elects new chair

[caption id="attachment_611553" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Pamela Boivin. Image courtesy of WEDC.[/caption]
The board of directors for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
(WEDC) has unanimously elected Pamela Boivin
as its new chair.
Boivin was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the WEDC board last year and has been a member of WEDC’s Audit and Budget Committee since 2022.
Boivin, a member of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, currently serves as a program manager at the Native CDFI Network
. In her role, she is committed to enhancing lending services and supporting economic and business development through Native Community Development Financial Institutions.
“I’m honored to serve in this role and to support the dedicated team at WEDC, whose work drives meaningful impact across our state,” said Boivin. “I look forward to collaborating with the incredible members of the board as we continue advancing bold, forward-looking strategies that empower Wisconsin’s economic future and open doors for communities and businesses statewide.”
Boivin previously served as executive director of Keshena, Wisconsin-based Woodland Financial Partners
.
In addition to her professional work, she owns Boivin Excavating
, a landscaping business based in Legend Lake, Wisconsin.
Boivin will succeed Hank Newell
, who has served as board chair since 2019.
“The WEDC team welcomes Pamela Boivin, who brings a wealth of experience in community banking and small business to her new role,” said Missy Hughes
, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “I also want to thank Hank Newell for his leadership and guidance as board chair during a critical time for WEDC.”
WEDC’s Board of Directors is composed of state legislators, departmental secretaries, and individuals from the private sector with relevant business-related experience.
