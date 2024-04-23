WEDC could award up to $15.5 million in tax credits to Kikkoman to build new Jefferson plant, expand in Walworth

As Tokyo-based Kikkoman Corp. plans to build a new production facility in the city of Jefferson, WEDC has announced it will support the company’s expansion in Wisconsin with up to $15.5 million in performance-based tax credits.

Kikkoman plans to build a $560 million production facility in Jefferson and expand its current brewing plant in Walworth. The two projects are expected to create 83 jobs over 12 years and cost a total of $800 million.

The land for the new Jefferson facility, purchased by Kikkoman for $3 million, is located on the south end of the city, northeast of state Highway 26 and Business Highway 26. The parcel is 100 acres.

“We have always valued Walworth for its great market access, outstanding workforce, central location for raw materials, pure water, and the open-hearted spirit of partnership of the local community,” said Yuzaburo Mogi, honorary chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Kikkoman Corp. “We chose Jefferson for those same reasons, and we look forward to expanding our footprint in Wisconsin and establishing a supply chain with increased stability in North America, Kikkoman’s largest overseas market.”

Groundbreaking for the first phase of the Jefferson expansion is expected to take place this June. That first phase will include construction of a 240,000-square-foot facility that will produce soy sauce and soy sauce–related seasonings. The first shipments of soy sauce are planned for fall 2026.

The Jefferson production plant will combine flexibility with production efficiency and scalability. The facility will aim to reduce CO2 emissions by installing energy-efficient equipment and proactively using renewable energy.

In 1973, Kikkoman Foods Inc. opened its first Wisconsin facility in Walworth. The company has since transformed the area into what has now become the Kikkoman Group’s highest-producing soy sauce facility in the world. The company also has a production facility in Folsom, California.

“Kikkoman’s decision to invest in Jefferson underscores the strength and appeal of our local food and beverage niche,” said Dale Oppermann, mayor of Jefferson. “We appreciate the trust Kikkoman has placed in our community and look forward to a long, prosperous partnership.”