Wisconsin Brewing Company taps minor league baseball franchise for regional growth

When Oconomowoc's new minor league baseball stadium opens next spring it will be known as Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. The Verona-based craft brewer recently secured the naming rights to the 2,500-seat stadium under a six-year…

"We had a definitive desire and need to gain more exposure in the four county area of southeastern Wisconsin, where about 40% of beer beverage consumption exists, and we didn't feel like we had an adequate footprint here," said Rebholz.

Rebholz said other collaborations are in the works, including transportation to and from the ballpark from various locations in Lake Country, as well as bringing national events to the stadium during the off season.

"This is going to have a greater impact on the community than it will simply on Wisconsin Brewing Co. and the DockHounds organization," he said.

"we've got plenty of room to grow; there's plenty of room at the brewery to support the stadium initiative and to sustain a statewide and regional expansion of our brand," said Rebholz. "This is the first of many steps that we're going to be taking to really grow the company and brand."