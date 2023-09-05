Wipfli acquires two business units of Texas-based firm

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Wauwatosa-based advisory and accounting firm Wipfli announced today that it has acquired the risk management and loan review services divisions of Austin, Texas-based Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions.

The transaction adds more than 70 new employees to Wipfli's existing risk management and loan review services team, bringing the firm's total practice size to more than 210 associates.

"We're so glad to have these two divisions of Sheshunoff as part of Wipfli," said Bob Cedergren, head of Wipfli's risk advisory services practice. "Their experience helping financial institutions reduce risk and drive financial improvement makes them an excellent fit for our firm. The strength of our combined teams' capabilities demonstrates our commitment to serve financial services clients as they navigate uncertainties in the regulatory and economic landscape."

Sheshunoff brings more than 150 clients to Wipfli's 900-client financial services practice.

"We are looking forward to Sheshunoff joining our firm," said Kurt Gresens, Wipfli's managing partner. "Their strong reputation and business approach in financial services will be a great fit at Wipfli. Their deep bench in risk management and loan review services will help us connect with a broader client base, enabling us to introduce a larger range of consulting services including digital, cybersecurity, cloud computing and outsourced accounting services. Working together, we'll be well-positioned to support them."

"Sheshunoff is a leader in providing risk management and loan review services to the financial services industry. By combining our deep expertise with Wipfli's nationwide presence and focus on client services, we will provide clients with expanded resources to succeed and grow in today's environment," said Gabrielle Sheshunoff Bekink, president and CEO of Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions.

Northern Edge Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions.