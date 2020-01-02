Wipfli acquires Denver-based accounting firm

Wauwatosa-based Wipfli kicked off 2020 with the acquisition of Denver-based accounting firm Strategem – Wipfli’s sixth acquisition in just over a year.

Wipfli will add 56 Strategem employees including six partners to its team, which makes the company the 11th largest certified public accountant firm in the Denver area, according to a press release.

Founded in 1983, Stratagem provides advisory, accounting and tax services to privately held businesses and individuals with a focus on construction, real estate businesses, nonprofit organizations, governmental entities and high-net-worth individuals.

Wipfli first expanded into the Denver market in February 2018, which is when Wipfli acquired Denver-based Bauerle and Company, a CPA and consulting firm with 80 employees in two Colorado locations.

“Colorado’s marketplace is booming due to a high concentration of professionals, incubators and accelerators that encourage business growth, and significant venture capital investments in the market,” said Kurt Gresens, Wipfli managing partner. “As a firm that focuses on serving growing privately held businesses in a variety of industries, Wipfli views Colorado as one of our key markets for geographic expansion.”

In 2019, Wipfli added 177 employees through mergers and acquisitions, acquired five firms and opened five offices. Before Strategem, Wipfli’s most recent acquisition was Naperville-based CPA firm Klein Hall.