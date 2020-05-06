Winco Stamping expanding its capabilities with lease of neighboring industrial building

Menomonee Falls-based Winco Stamping Inc. is leasing the building next door to its Tipp Street facility, which the company says will allow it to move some operations and in turn expand its capabilities and better service customers.

Winco, which does contract metal stamping and is located at W156 N9277 Tipp St., has signed a lease to use the building directly to its south. The five-year lease started Friday, and the company began moving in on Monday, said Scott Wendelburg, owner and chief executive officer.

The company will move all of its warehousing, shipping, receiving, PEM insertion and orbital riveting into the building, Wendelburg wrote in a LinkedIn post. He told BizTimes this will allow all warehousing to be all in the same area with an entirely new inventory-management system. This is a departure from Winco’s current setup.

“Our warehousing is all over the building we’re currently in,” he said.

Shipping and receiving also benefits from the building’s three dock doors, versus the one door on Winco’s main building.

The space Winco is saving will give it room to extend its capabilities, said Wendelburg. The company bought three new presses this week, which it of course now has room for due to the added space.

Winco intends to start shipping and receiving out of the new building beginning in June. This allows about a month for the company to move over all its inventory and set up necessary infrastructure, such as computers and internet service.

Wendelburg said the timing of the new lease may seem odd due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowed down business for Winco, but the opportunity fit well into the company’s 10-year growth plans. He said the company feels optimistic enough about the future that it could sign a lease during this slower period.

“It (the opportunity) really came onto our radar at our annual planning meeting as part of our ten-year picture, but really our three-year goal,” said Wendelburg.

The nearly 21,400-square-foot building was formerly occupied by Sun Chemical Corp. It is owned by Julien Properties LLC of Oconomowoc, according to county records. Brett Deter and Bob Flood of Milwaukee-based Founders 3 brokered the deal.

Winco is still operating during the outbreak as an essential business because of some of the products it makes for clients. Wendelburg said the company makes products for ventilators and hospital beds, and very recently landed a contract to make pieces for facemasks. He said he contract started roughly a month ago, and has Winco making 150,000 nose strips a week.

