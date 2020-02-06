Wilson Center announces new dual leadership team

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield has named a new dual leadership team that includes artistic director Nichole Cooper and general manager Vincent Vogelsang.

In announcing the decision, the Wilson Center noted the leadership model is consistent with the approach used by many arts organizations nationwide and would be effective immediately.

“We are delighted that Nichole and Vince bring new energy and capabilities to the dual leadership role,” said Susan Cerletty, chair of the Wilson Center board. “Their combined backgrounds are impressive, and coupled with their in-depth knowledge of our multifaceted organization, the board is confident they will help the center thrive as we embark on our next decade.”

The announcement noted Anna Thompson, who was named executive director in 2018, had expressed a desire to step aside from her role to spend more time with her family.

“The board is grateful to Anna for her service, and we are pleased that she will consider supporting the Wilson Center in a consulting role,” Cerletty said.

In the new structure, Cooper will lead artistic and audience development while Vogelsang will oversee finance, development and operations.

Cooper joined the Wilson Center in 2014 as marketing director. Vogelsang joined the center in 2019 as senior director of operations.