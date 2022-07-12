Williams Bay home sold for $4.8 million

A 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home on Circle Parkway in the Walworth County village of Williams Bay has been sold for $4.8 million, according to state records.

The 2,912-square-foot home sits on a one-third acre site on Geneva Lake according to Redfin. The property has an assessed value of $1.8 million, according to county records.

It was sold by Peter M. Strothman of Lake Forest, Illinois to Christopher R. and Melanie M. Coulter of Peoria, Illinois. Strothman is a partner with Chicago-based Water Street Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm focused on health care companies.

Andrew Weiland
