Who Really Owns It: Former UW-Milwaukee Bookstore

UW-Milwaukee alums might recognize the building at 3120 N. Downer Ave. as the former Neebo Bookstore or, before that, the Panther Bookstore. More recent graduates might not have seen the building’s commercial space occupied much at all.
Built in 1913 across the street from the university’s Mitchell Hall, the recently refurbished two-story building has four residences and multiple ground-floor retail spaces, which are all vacant.
In 2022, permits were filed to open a Badger Game Store in the building. In 2020, Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company announced that it had plans for a gaming center to be located there. There were also plans filed for Purple Cloud Market. None of those plans have moved forward.