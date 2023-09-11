Who Really Owns It: Former UW-Milwaukee Bookstore

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

UW-Milwaukee alums might recognize the building at 3120 N. Downer Ave. as the former Neebo Bookstore or, before that, the Panther Bookstore. More recent graduates might not have seen the building’s commercial space occupied much at all. Built in 1913 across the street from the university’s Mitchell Hall, the recently refurbished two-story building has four

Built in 1913 across the street from the university’s Mitchell Hall, the recently refurbished two-story building has four residences and multiple ground-floor retail spaces, which are all vacant.

In 2022, permits were filed to open a Badger Game Store in the building. In 2020, Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company announced that it had plans for a gaming center to be located there. There were also plans filed for Purple Cloud Market. None of those plans have moved forward.

Address: 3120 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee

Owner: Dowth LLC

Assessed: $1.43 million