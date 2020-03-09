Whitefish Bay home sold for $2.1 million

A home on North Shore Drive in Whitefish Bay sold recently for $2.1 million, according to state records.

The home is 3,659 square feet in size, according to Zillow.

The property is on the east side of North Shore Drive, and extends to Lake Michigan. State records indicate the lot is about half an acre, but Zillow says it is just over an acre.

The property has an assessed value of $1.3 million, according to county records.

It was sold by Joseph C. and Tracy L. Schmidt to Daniel Ruiz and Claudia Ruiz-Wiske, according to state records.

Joseph Schmidt is a radiologist for Aurora Health Care. Daniel Ruiz is an orthopedic surgeon for Aurora. Claudia Ruiz-Wiske is a pediatrician for Children’s Wisconsin.