Sale of InSinkErator closes

After Benton Harbor, Michigan-based Whirlpool Corp. announced its plans to acquire Mount Pleasant-based manufacturer InSinkErator in August, the $3 billion deal has officially closed. InSinkErator makes food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers for home and commercial use. The company has approximately 1,400 employees across 80 countries. Its Mount Pleasant headquarters and Racine location will remain open, according to a Tuesday press release. "Our team is excited about the future ahead with Whirlpool Corporation, and we see how perfectly InSinkErator fits within the company's portfolio of brands," said Joe Dillon, president of InSinkErator. "We look forward to working hand in hand to bring consumers the best kitchen experience in the world." InSinkErator will operate as a separate business as part of Whirlpool Corporation's North America Region. Whirpool officials declined to say whether any layoffs are expected following the acquisition but did say earlier this year that future “synergies” between the companies are expected. "On behalf of everyone at Whirlpool, I am excited to welcome the InSinkErator team, as we continue to execute on our vision of improving life at home," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corp. "This acquisition advances the company's ongoing portfolio transformation and aligns with our long-term value creation goals."