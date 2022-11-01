Sale of InSinkErator closes

InSinkErator's headquarters in Mt. Pleasant.
InSinkErator's headquarters in Mt. Pleasant.

Last updated on November 1st, 2022 at 01:43 pmAfter Benton Harbor, Michigan-based Whirlpool Corp. announced its plans to acquire Mount Pleasant-based manufacturer InSinkErator in August, the $3 billion deal has officially closed. InSinkErator makes food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers for home and commercial use. The company has approximately 1,400 employees across 80

Ashley Smart
Ashley Smart

Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes.

