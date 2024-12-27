What Wisconsin’s most influential business leaders say about the state’s taxes

When BizTimes Milwaukee published its second edition of Wisconsin 275
, a special publication profiling the most influential business leaders in the state, we again sent a questionnaire to each of the 275 individuals that we picked to include on the list
.
Most responded, and they provided some interesting and thoughtful answers to our questions.
Due to space limitations, we could only include some of the responses to the questionnaire with their profiles in the print edition of Wisconsin 275. We are doing a series of stories about each question in the Wisconsin 275 survey.
In our questionnaire, we asked the Wisconsin 275: What is one thing you would change about Wisconsin to make it even better?
Their answers to that question touched on a number of topics including politics, education, taxes, transportation, funding for the arts and the weather. We are doing several stories about how members of the Wisconsin 275 answered this question. For our first story about this question, we are going to share answers that related to taxes in the state.
Here's what members of the 2024 Wisconsin 275 class had to say about what should be done about taxes in the state:
Jim Barry III
, president and CEO of The Barry Co.
: “Lower tax rates across the board to make the state more competitive and a more desirable place to live.”
Tracy Johnson
, president and CEO of the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin
: “Tax reform should focus on keeping young people and retirees in Wisconsin while fueling economic growth. First, reducing or eliminating the state income tax could make Wisconsin a more attractive place to live and work. Second, simplifying property taxes would relieve the burden on property owners. Finally, a strategic approach to implementing and using sales taxes can support both state and local economic goals effectively.”
Kurt Bauer
, president and CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce
: “Wisconsin needs a more competitive business climate, especially personal income tax rates. That one little reform could stimulate significantly more in-migration and spur more economic activity.”
Jane Blain Gilbertson
, executive chair and owner of Blain's Farm & Fleet
: “Lower tax rates to attract and retain more businesses and great talent.”
Steve Booth
, chairman and CEO of Baird
: “Lower or eliminate the state personal income tax. It would help attract and retain higher earning / higher spending individuals and families to our state.”
Andy Wronski
, managing partner of Foley & Lardner LLP
: “Wisconsin needs a more growth-oriented business and tax climate.”
Tim Sullivan
, dean of the Sullivan School of Business & Technology at Carroll University
: “Rebalance the tax structure. We assess too much in property taxes and too little in sale tax.”
Jay Mack
, Wisconsin market head and CEO of Town Bank/Wintrust
: “I would focus on reducing taxes and regulations on small businesses and families. Lower taxes and regulation would generate more economic activity, and result in more prosperity for all.”
Dale Kooyenga
, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
: “Income taxes are way too high to realize meaningful economic growth. Lower, and/or eliminate the top two income tax brackets.”