Westallion Brewing Company will close its West Allis location after this weekend, the company announced Thursday.

The West Allis brewery, located at 1825 S. 72nd St., opened in 2017.

“This will be the last weekend our West Allis location will be open,” the company said on Facebook. “We have loved the last six years as West Allis’ first brewery, and are sad to say goodbye, but are also excited about our future.’”

Westallion Brewing also has a location in Marinette.