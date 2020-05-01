Notable LGBTQ Executives: Wesley Shaver

Category: Notable LGBTQ Executives

Number of years working in your current industry: 12

Number of years with your current company/firm: 7

Undergrad degree/university: Cardinal Stritch University

Graduate degree/university: Cardinal Stritch University

Wesley Shaver is the founder of Revolve Brand Experience Management and the president of Milwaukee Pride Inc. He is also the former director of development for PrideFest Milwaukee and former director of marketing and sales for Wild Planet Hospitality Group.

He has been an active member of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community since he took on his board seat with PrideFest in 2014 at the age of 29. At the time he was the youngest on the board. By 2017, he became president of the board after several years of personnel and organizational transitions.

By 2017, Milwaukee Pride Inc., the 501(c)(3) parent organization for the festival was formed, however there was no leadership in place to align the festival with a year-round, active organization.

“Since 2017, Wes’ simultaneous work with the festival and Milwaukee Pride has shown strides in reinvestments back into the local community ($50,000 in 2019), creating partnerships with other groups such as UWM, and re-established relationships with past community partners that had been fractured,” said Richard Brammer, account executive for Insurance Management Consultants. “Wes’ work has shown a true commitment to champion the efforts of local representation, create outlets for people to participate and experience the PRIDE movement and most importantly show that strengthening the community starts with communicating and working together.”