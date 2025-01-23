Login
Manufacturing

Wenthe-Davidson names new CFO

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Katie Norris

New Berlin-based metal fabrication company Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co. announced that Katie Norris has been promoted to chief financial officer.

Norris joined the company in 2023 as director of finance.

She has more than 20 years of finance experience, including more than nine years with Sussex-based Quad, from 2011-21, as a senior financial analyst, operational controller and controller manager.

“Katie will help lead Wenthe-Davidson to be a world leader in metal fabrication,” said CEO Fred Anderson. “She has proven her finance expertise, as well as her overall business acumen since joining our team.”

Norris is a 2005 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and received an MBA from Cardinal Stritch in 2009.

