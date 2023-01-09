Wellpoint Care Network names COO

Milwaukee-based Wellpoint Care Network Inc. announced that Ted Uczen has joined the organization as chief operating officer, a new role for the organization.

Formerly known as SaintA, Wellpoint Care Network is a nonprofit human services organization that specializes in trauma informed care. It offers an array of prevention, intervention and crisis resources to help children and families.

Uczen will lead strategic planning and revenue development for clinical services and training and consultation within Wellpoint Care Network.

“The opportunity we have to increase the services and reach of our behavioral health clinic and expand our trauma informed care training and approaches is tremendous, and I am excited to be a part of making that happen in 2023,” said Uczen.

Prior to joining Wellpoint, Uczen was president and CEO of the social enterprise FEI Behavioral Health, Inc. He directed all strategic aspects of the business and oversaw all product, sales and marketing activities of the organization.

Uczen has also held roles as the senior vice president of banking solutions at Metavante, chief customer officer at NuEdge Systems and director of consulting at Retail Target Marketing Systems.

“Ted brings rich leadership expertise to Wellpoint Care Network in our newly-created role of chief operating officer,” said Ann Leinfelder Grove, president and CEO of Wellpoint Care Network. “His experience in business development, marketing and strategic leadership in particular make him an excellent choice to join our executive team.”