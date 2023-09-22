Slinger | Founded: 1995

Industry: Metal fabrication

Employees: 75

WeldFab Manufacturing offers contract sheet metal and tube fabrication, welding and assembly.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Kelly Wendorff, president: “We’ve built incredibly strong relationships with our key suppliers. We have a simple approach – be honest, have candid conversations and pay our bills on time. For us to grow, WeldFab needs to be a great place to work. If our team enjoys coming to work, recruiting new employees becomes a lot easier.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“We expect to expand our footprint and continue to add additional capacity and capabilities within the next 24 months.”

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

“We’ve invested in people, systems and equipment to grow our capacity and capabilities. Moving the culture to be relentless about customer satisfaction.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Focus on the inputs and the outputs will happen.”