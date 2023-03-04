Weekly Debrief: Should Iron District soccer stadium get state money?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Gov. Tony Evers’ capital budget. The proposal includes more than $9 million to support the Iron District soccer stadium in downtown Milwaukee. Andrew and Arthur also discuss other projects in the budget and the potential for the Milwaukee state office building to finally be sold, someday.
Insider Story Spotlight:
- MSOE buys U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building adjacent to its campus
- Details revealed for Wisconsin’s new $50 million investment fund
Big Story
- Evers wants to provide $9.3 million in state funds for downtown Milwaukee soccer stadium
- Millions for Bronzeville Center for the Arts and a dozen other southeastern Wisconsin projects in Evers’ capital budget
- Evers administration again pushing plans to replace downtown Milwaukee state office building with new building on Near West Side