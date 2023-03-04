Weekly Debrief: Should Iron District soccer stadium get state money?

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple PodcastsSpotify

 

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Gov. Tony Evers’ capital budget. The proposal includes more than $9 million to support the Iron District soccer stadium in downtown Milwaukee. Andrew and Arthur also discuss other projects in the budget and the potential for the Milwaukee state office building to finally be sold, someday.

Insider Story Spotlight:

Big Story

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR