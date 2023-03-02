$5 million for Bronzeville Center for the Arts and a dozen other southeastern Wisconsin projects in Evers’ capital budget

Gov. Tony Evers proposed capital budget includes $3.75 billion in recommended funding for projects around the state. In southeastern Wisconsin those projects include $9.3 million for a planned soccer stadium in the Iron District in downtown Milwaukee.

In the past two budget cycles, the final total for projects included in the state budget has been $1.45 billion and $1.74 billion.

While the governor’s proposals are a long way from final approval, here is a breakdown of other southeastern Wisconsin projects Evers included in his budget.

$24.1 million for central plant improvements at UW-Milwaukee

Minor facilities renewal projects totaling $16.3 million at UW-Milwaukee, $12 million at UW-Parkside in Kenosha, and $8.3 million at UW-Whitewater.

$12.7 million for an unheated aircraft storage hanger and alterations to the maintenance hanger at the West Bend Army Aviation Support Facility

$10.75 million in state money for upgrades to the School of Dentistry at Marquette University in Milwaukee

$10 million to support the $63.5 million expansion of the Blood Research Institute on the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus in Wauwatosa

$7.4 million for health science lab renovations at UW-Parkside in Kenosha

$6.5 million in state money for renovations to the Cream Puff Pavilion at State Fair Park in West Allis. Would allow for marketing pavilion for events outside of the Wisconsin State Fair

$5 million in state money to support the $54.9 million Bronzeville Center for the Arts in Milwaukee

$4.8 million in state money for an expansion of the Children’s Wisconsin dental clinic. The clinic, located at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus in Wauwatosa, would expand from 5,200 square feet to 14,000 square feet.

$2.3 million for Center of the Arts Metals lab at UW-Whitewater

$1.2 million in additional state money for an administration building expansion at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove

$1 million for preliminary planning for the health science renovations in the Northwest Quadrant at UW-Milwaukee. The UW System had asked for $180 million for comprehensive renovations across multiple buildings.

$500,000 for preliminary planning for Winther Hall and Heide Hall entry additions and renovations at UW-Whitewater. The UW System had asked for $78.5 million.

Changes to thresholds in the state building program to account for inflation.

The following projects are southeastern Wisconsin projects that state agencies requested funding for and that Evers is not recommending for approval to the State Building Commission.