Weekly Debrief: Milwaukee’s tech ambitions are tied to its traditional industries

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week and breakdown the latest BizTimes Milwaukee cover story. The piece, written by reporter Ashley Smart, takes a closer look at Milwaukee’s ambitions to be a tech hub in light of a growing number of layoffs at tech firms around the country. It also dives into how the city’s tech sector is less a single industry and more something that permeates throughout the region’s economy.

Insider Story Spotlight:

Big Story