Weekly Debrief: Listening to what Wisconsin bankers have to say about the economy

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple Podcasts  Spotify

 

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss business news of the week in southeastern Wisconsin, including new details on the Iron Horse Hotel, the delayed shutdown of coal-fired power plants in Oak Creek and a pessimistic outlook on the economy from Wisconsin bank CEOs.

Stories in this episode:

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR