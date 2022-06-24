Weekly Debrief: Listening to what Wisconsin bankers have to say about the economy

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss business news of the week in southeastern Wisconsin, including new details on the Iron Horse Hotel, the delayed shutdown of coal-fired power plants in Oak Creek and a pessimistic outlook on the economy from Wisconsin bank CEOs.
Stories in this episode:
- Here’s a look inside the budget for the Iron Horse Hotel
- Milwaukee Boot Co. sees sales double with new storefront at Iron Horse Hotel
- Power companies delay shutdown of coal power plants in Oak Creek, Sheboygan and Portage
- More than 60% of Wisconsin bank CEOs expect recession in next six months
- Business lending remains healthy in Wisconsin amidst a raft of challenges