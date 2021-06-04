Weekly Debrief: Innovate Wisconsin and Deshea Agee leaving King Drive BID

Lauren Anderson and Alex Zank join Arthur Thomas for the Weekly Debrief on the BizTimes MKE Podcast. They discuss Deshea Agree leaving the King Drive BID before previewing the Innovate Wisconsin issue of BizTimes Milwaukee.

The annual Innovate issues publishes on June 7 with a cover story highlighting how Milwaukee Tool has used innovation to fuel a decade of remarkable growth. The entire issue delves into how the pandemic and events of the past year have altered the economy and created opportunities for companies to innovate and grow.