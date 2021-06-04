Weekly Debrief: Innovate Wisconsin and Deshea Agee leaving King Drive BID

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Lauren Anderson and Alex Zank join Arthur Thomas for the Weekly Debrief on the BizTimes MKE Podcast. They discuss Deshea Agree leaving the King Drive BID before previewing the Innovate Wisconsin issue of BizTimes Milwaukee.

The annual Innovate issues publishes on June 7 with a cover story highlighting how Milwaukee Tool has used innovation to fuel a decade of remarkable growth. The entire issue delves into how the pandemic and events of the past year have altered the economy and created opportunities for companies to innovate and grow.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

