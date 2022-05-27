Weekly Debrief: How will FPC Live’s concert venue at former Bradley Center site complicate Iron District MKE plans?

Andrew Weiland, Maredithe Meyer and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the announcement that FPC Live will build a $50 million indoor concert venue on the former site of the Bradley Center after dropping plans for a similar project near the Summerfest grounds. The group discusses the details of the plan and how they will complicate or compete with plans for a sports and entertainment district called Iron District MKE just a few blocks south. Iron District was announced just a week ago and includes plans for a soccer stadium, indoor concert venue, hotel, multi-family residential and much more. Can Milwaukee support two brand new music venues?

