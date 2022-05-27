Weekly Debrief: How will FPC Live’s concert venue at former Bradley Center site complicate Iron District MKE plans?

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple Podcasts  Spotify

 

Andrew Weiland, Maredithe Meyer and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the announcement that FPC Live will build a $50 million indoor concert venue on the former site of the Bradley Center after dropping plans for a similar project near the Summerfest grounds. The group discusses the details of the plan and how they will complicate or compete with plans for a sports and entertainment district called Iron District MKE just a few blocks south. Iron District was announced just a week ago and includes plans for a soccer stadium, indoor concert venue, hotel, multi-family residential and much more. Can Milwaukee support two brand new music venues?

Insider Story Spotlight:

Big Stories:

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display