Texas company planning spec industrial buildings on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

A Texas-based development firm is seeking wetland permits to construct two spec industrial buildings on 33.5 acres of undeveloped land northeast of the intersection of West Brown Deer Road and North 124th Street on Milwaukee's far northwest side.
According to an application submitted to the state Department of Natural Resources this week by the Transwestern Development Company
of Houston, the development would include two spec industrial buildings with a total of 437,800 square feet of space, as well as two water quality facilities, and two parking lots with space for 375 vehicles.
The property is currently zoned light industrial. Transwestern is pursuing the project, it says, to provide needed industrial logistics space to support the industrial sector in Milwaukee.
The firm entered into a purchase agreement last month with the current owner of the property, Marvin J. Herb of Barrington Venture, with plans to purchase the property for $2.6 million, according to another document submitted to the DNR.