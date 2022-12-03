Weekly Debrief: American Family’s downtown office decision

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including American Family Insurance announcing it would not move forward with a planned office in downtown Milwaukee. The Madison-based firm had bought a building on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in 2019, paying almost $10 million, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed the company’s office space needs and it has been clear in recent years the project was not moving forward.

